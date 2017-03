A SMALL castle fit for a king or queen is up for sale for £550,000 near Long Compton in Warwickshire.

The Grade II listed property has one bedroom and is known as Molly’s Lodge and is a former gatehouse although the owners might describe the abode as Britain’s smallest castle.

It was built in the 1830s, has attractive grounds, a pond, orchard, vegetable patches and even a chicken run.

Molly’s Lodge is about 16 miles from Stratford-upon-Avon.