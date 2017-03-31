Morale at an all-time low, admits Shipston boss Hedderman

SHIPSTON Excelsior manager Steve Hedderman says morale at the club is at an “all-time low” following Saturday’s home defeat to Northfield Town.

Struggling Shipston have now gone seven games without a win, with their last coming against Enville Athletic on 14th January.

At the turn of the year, Shipston were genuine Midland League Division Three promotion contenders, but a barren 2017 has left Hedderman pondering his own future at the club.

“I love the lads, but I don’t know what they want any more,” said Hedderman.

“The morale is at an all-time low. They just don’t seem to respond to anything I say — it’s water off a duck’s back.

“We seem to have lost the ability to compete, even against teams of lesser quality than ourselves. I have looked at myself and if I’m to blame, but in the end it comes down to those guys on the pitch and they simply don’t work as a team at the moment.

“The end of the season cannot come quickly enough.”

Saturday saw Shipston edged out by an early Northfield goal and Hedderman added: “We didn’t get out of the blocks from the start. I thought they (Northfield) were there for the taking, but we didn’t test their goalkeeper often enough.

“Too many heads went down after the goal.”

Shipston’s final game of the season takes place on 8th April against FC Stratford at the DCS Stadium.