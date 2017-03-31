Win four tickets to Bard’s Night celebration – worth £600!

A FEAST of an evening in celebration of Stratford’s most famous son will see the curtain go up on this year’s annual Shakespeare Birthday Weekend like never before – and you could be there!

The Bard’s Night is a brand new event – a black-tie occasion taking over Stratford ArtsHouse on Friday, 21st April, serving up a modern take on food, drink, music and entertainment, all in celebration of the world’s greatest playwright – Stratford’s Bard, William Shakespeare.

The Herald has teamed up with The Bard’s Night to give readers the chance to win tickets for themselves and three friends – worth £600 – by entering our competition. We have two prizes of four tickets to give away. Those attending will enjoy reception drinks, a delicious three-course dinner and a full evening of entertainment, with performances throughout by professional actors, dancers and musicians.

Guests will be seated at round tables inside the octagonal ArtsHouse auditorium, which will also house three stages, with Elizabethan or contemporary backdrops using hanging fabric banners, projected images, musicians, and dramatic interruptions, with much audience participation.

The Midlands-based Fred Theatre is the professional theatre company responsible for the performances on the evening, under Artistic Director Robert Ball. “It’s going to be a busy night – a real feast of performances to celebrate the life of the greatest literary genius in the English language,” he said.

“The mix of material – both contemporary to Shakespeare and contemporary to now – will allow us to perform the expected and the unexpected.”

Fred Theatre is joined by Diabolus in Musica – a talented quartet of musicians specialising in popular music of Elizabethan England, played on authentic instruments and in period costume. Modern songs that draw upon Shakespeare’s words will be performed by the contemporary duo, Bukechi.

To be in with a chance of winning four seats at the Bard’s Night, just pick up a copy of this week’s Herald for entry coupon.

Tickets cost £60, £90 or £150, and can be purchased, before they sell out, via Stratford ArtsHouse on 01789 207100 or online at www.stratfordartshouse.co.uk–