Stratford Town Youth claim hard-earned point at Lye

STRATFORD Town Youth returned to MFYL Premier Division South action on Wednesday evening and maintained their record of scoring in every game this season with a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Lye, writes Bryan Hale.

It was a depleted Town line-up, with nine regulars missing due to injuries and school cup commitments.

But they were well worth their point against a more experienced and streetwise Lye side with 15-year-old Callum O’Leary putting in a man-of-the-match performance in central midfield on his debut at this level.

Town edged the first half with O’Leary, Ramar Bell, Ben Whitmarsh and Kier Mallen all going close to scoring, but half-time was reached with the game still goalless.

Mallen fired Town ahead in the second half after another debutant Talbot had set up the chance, but Lye equalised from a corner 15 minutes from time.

The draw keeps Town in third spot in the table, and their next fixture is against old rivals Stourbridge at the DCS Stadium next Thursday.