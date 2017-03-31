Free cancer advice and support in Stratford

FREE, cancer advice and support is coming to Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday 3rd April when Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area with cancer specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by whether you’re living with cancer or care for someone who is.

April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and Macmillan Cancer Support is encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common cancer, and mostly affects people over the age of 50.

The Macmillan team are in Stratford, outside Boots, The Maybird Centre, Birmingham Road, 10am to 4pm, Monday 3rd April.