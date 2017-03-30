Vets warn dog owners to be aware of deadly disease

DOG owners are being urged to be extra vigilant after a case of the deadly Alabama Rot disease was confirmed in Claverdon this week.

The case reported in Claverdon, near Warwick, is one of 11 confirmed outbreaks of the disease across the UK this year and symptoms include sudden swelling or soreness on the skin, vomiting, reduced appetite, tiredness and possible kidney failure.

Alabama Rot, which first appeared in the late 1980s affecting greyhounds in America, has now been found in 29 counties across the UK since 2012, with confirmed cases standing at 94. The cause of the disease, clinically known as idiopathic cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) is still unknown.