Changes to public access at St John’s House Museum in Warwick

CHANGES to the general public access at St John’s House Museum in Warwick come into effect tomorrow, 1st April.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Royal Warwickshire) will be maintaining its current opening hours, exhibitions and events., Heritage and Culture Warwickshire – who currently occupy the ground floor of St John’s House – will only be welcoming schools and visitors to their exhibitions by prior appointment.

Emma Andrews, Development Manager for Heritage & Culture Warwickshire explained, “The majority of our visitors to St John’s House Museum have always been school groups, and we will continue to offer this popular programme to schools, alongside opportunities for the public to visit the ground floor of this wonderful building during Heritage Open Weekends. Unfortunately, due to budget cuts, we have had to review access to the building to our general visitors, but are pleased that the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Royal Warwickshire) will continue to provide public access to their first floor Museum.”