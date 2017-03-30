Motorbike safety campaign launched

THE Safer Roads Partnership in Warwickshire and West Mercia has launched its 2017 ‘THINK BIKE’ campaign – aimed at motorcycle riders and other road users – to help reduce casualties and deaths on roads across the region.

Over the past three years (2014-2016) in Warwickshire and West Mercia there have been 528 people either killed or seriously injured following collisions involving motorcycles.

The campaign is targeting both motorcyclists and car drivers with the aim of increasing general awareness and offering additional training. Roadside posters are being erected along some key motorcycle routes throughout the region where collisions have occurred over the past three years. These highlight routes where both motorcyclists and drivers need to take care and be more aware.

As part of the campaign the partnership is also targeting those bikers who haven’t ridden during the winter months and encouraging them to make a few simple safety checks on their bike before getting back on it for the new motorbike season.

The Safer Roads Partnership offers a ‘Take Control’ motorcycle skills enhancement course for bikers who want to brush up on their skills, gain more confidence on their bike or become a better rider in preparation for their full test. For more information visit www.rmtnet.co.uk/take-control or http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/motorbiketraining .