Stratford’s Brexit views to air on Newsnight

Stratford’s views on Brexit will feature in a special hour-long Newsnight special on BBC2 this evening.

Program makers chose to visit Stratford yesterday as the town’s 48 per cent to 52 per cent vote to leave the EU last year exactly mirrored the national picture.

During filming members of the public were selected to talk about why they had chosen to vote either leave or remain and about what they think the future holds for Britain following the triggering of Article 50.

Producers focused on groups of friends, families and couples who had voted on differing sides in the referendum.

The discussion was filmed during a tea party at the recreation ground bandstand.

Newsnight airs tonight at 10.30pm on BBC 2.