Stratford fail in bid to secure promotion

STRATFORD Hockey Club’s first team were unable to make home advantage count as their promotion bid ended in tears in front of a big crowd on Saturday.

The Black and Whites slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Boots, who stayed above them in the MRHA Midlands Two table by the narrowest of margins.

It was Stratford’s first home defeat in two seasons and first time they have failed to score at home since 2013.

The game was played at a high tempo throughout and although Boots scored the game’s opener after 20 minutes, Stratford never panicked in their approach and created numerous good chances in both halves.

Both sides were reduced to ten men for periods of the second half, but neither team could make the most of their advantage.

Stratford pilled on the pressure in the second half but were unable to force the ball across the line.

The final whistle left Boots elated and Stratford devastated. It was another fine team performance, but points dropped earlier in the season have come back to haunt Craig McKee’s men.