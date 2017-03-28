Rising star Adams claims national cross country title

ALEX Adams again showed his class as he clinched glory in the National Primary Schools’ Cross Country final at Prestwold Hall, near Loughborough.

The Stratford AC youngster, racing for Gloucestershire Schools, ran a sublime, mature race to finish first out of the 249 boys in the event.

As usual, Adams started fairly conservatively, but he then moved up the field, exiting the first corner in about 12th .

He then left the first field in third place, where he stayed, while slowly closing the gap on the two leaders.

Adams had about 20m to make up during the final 500m, but the gap was visibly closing up the long slight hill around the edge of the middle field.

As they entered the final section with 75m to go, Adams was on the shoulder of first place and sprinted past him, finishing off the race five metres ahead to clinch the national championship.

“Alex has had a wonderful cross country season,” said Adams’ coach and Stratford AC chairman Paul Hawkins.

“He won all five West Midland League raes, he was second in the County Championships even though he was raing against an older age group and how to win the National Schools’ Cross Country is a perfect finish to the season.

“Alex is only 11 so he doesn’t train a lot yet, he’s just a fantastic natural talent. If he wants, he can have a great future in the sport.”