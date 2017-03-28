PICTURE GALLERY: Stratford Town v Banbury United

Justin Marsden holds off his man during Stratford Town's Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash with Banbury United at the DCS Stadium. Photo: Mark Williamson

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson covered Stratford Town’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash against Banbury United on Saturday.

Town turned in one of their best performances of the season as they secured a 2-0 victory over their local rivals at the DCS Stadium.

Goals from Will Grocott and Mike Taylor secured Town all three points as they dented Banbury’s play-off hopes after the Puritans had arrived at the DCS Stadium on the back of five successive wins.

