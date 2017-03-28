Baby chickens have hatched at Talton Mill to entertain families who visit the smallholding in Newbold and learn more about farming.

About 140 baby chicks are housed in a specially-built chicquarium complete with heating, water, food and light. Mark Holberton, pictured above, who farms the 28-acre smallholding, said putting the chicks on show was a great way to study farming methods more closely. “This is a way for people to engage with the countryside and see how their food is produced; it’s called field to fork. We are not like big operators, our produce is reared or grown on site. It’s free range and home reared and gives children the chance to see farming husbandry first hand.”

The chicquarium, which was made by Mark from recycled materials, will be home to the chicks for the next three weeks then they will roam free-range on the farm.

Photo: Mark Williamson (T10/3/17/320)