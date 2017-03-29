Top recycling award for county council

WARWICKSHIRE County Council has scooped another prestigious award in recognition of its ground breaking recycling and re-use partnership with Age UK Warwickshire, operating eight recycling centre re-use shops plus two Household Waste Recycling Centres.

The authority was presented with the top award for Innovation at the Institute for Continuous Improvement in Public Services (ICiPS) Awards 2017.

Collecting the team’s trophy from Olympian Derek Redmond at York Racecourse recently were Waste Projects Officers, Ruth Payne (left) and Caroline Faulkner. This is the team’s tenth major award title in two years.

The innovative project sees charity re-use shops run by Age UK Warwickshire sited at eight of the county’s nine Household Waste Recycling Centres. The shops accept unwanted items for free as long as they are in a saleable condition. The Judkins recycling centre re-use shop in Nuneaton is separately operated by the charity Second Chance.