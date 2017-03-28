Appeal to trace wanted Warwick man

WARWICKSHIRE Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a 19-year-old Warwick man who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court this week.

Lewis John Walker, of Saltisford, Warwick, was due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Monday 27th March, in relation to charges including possession of an indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph and causing/inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

He is described as white, 5’11 tall, of medium build, with short red hair and has tattoos on his lower arm.

Walker is believed to be in the Birmingham area.

Anyone who sees him, or who has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk