Visitors evacuated from The Shakespeare Centre

VISITORS and staff were evacuated from The Shakespeare Centre at The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday after an alarm was activated.

The Trust issued the following statement:

“There was a suspected incident at Shakespeare’s Birthplace on Monday. The Shakespeare Centre was evacuated following The Trust’s regular evacuation procedures. The Trust took advice from the authorities and staff were permitted back in to the building by 4.30pm. The Trust made the decision to remain closed to the public as the site was already planned to shut as normal at 5pm.

The Shakespeare Centre’s evacuation yesterday was due to an alarm being activated. Once activated, the trust followed its procedures and evacuated the building. We cannot speculate as to why the alarm was raised however we can confirm that nothing untoward was found.”