Stratford AC’s Seb stars in Spring Shakespeare event

TEENAGER Seb Hopper produced a superb performance to claim fourth in the Raceways Spring Shakespeare Races 5k event at Long Marston Airfield.

The Stratford AC member clocked a magnificent time of 19.09 in a race won by Philip Harrison in a time of 17.31.

In the 10k races there were three Stratford AC runners competing.

First home for the club was Dave Maundrell, who finished 46th in a time of 51.38.

Maundrell should be very pleased with that performance and he is clearly benefitting from the hard work he puts in, week in, week out, at the Monday night training sessions at the Stratford School running track.

A little over a minute and three places behind Dave was Ruth Calderbank, in a time of 52.42 to finish in 49th place.

Calderbank also finished first in her age group. Bev Bridgen (63rd, 57.32) was next to finish and she, like the other runners, will have picked up valuable points in the club’s Grand Prix competition.

The winner of the 10k was Richard Hayes, in a time of 36.05.

First lady to finish was Gail Audhali in 23rd place and a time of 44.03. 126 runners completed the race.

There were also three Stratford runners in the half marathon. First home was Kate Sergent, who finished in 85th place in a time of 2.08.56.

Sergent was using this as part of her preparation for the upcoming Manchester marathon and she was also keen to earn points in the Grand Prix competition. She also managed to win her age group.

Next to finish were husband and wife couple, Andy and Karen Brown in 111th and 112th position respectively. Andy’s time of 3.37.24 was just a second quicker than Karen’s and tends to suggest that he is not a big fan of “ladies first“ when it comes to running!

The race was won by Jonathan Winkley in 1.21.03 and the first lady finisher, in seventh place, was Lucy Walmsley. There were 112 finishers. No Stratford members took part in the full marathon.