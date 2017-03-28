Work begins on big wheel

WORK on Stratford-upon-Avon’s big wheel began this morning.

Engineers arrived at the Recreation Ground first thing to begin a three-day construction project which will see the 35-metre, 144-seater wheel turning by Saturday, 1st April.

It will be the same one that was used in Leicester city centre during Christmas 2016 and 2015, and cost £1million.

The wheel continues to divide opinion in town. Some say it would be a welcome change to all things Shakespeare, others believe it makes Stratford look ‘tacky’.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council this week responded: “Firstly, the cabinet had to make a decision as landowner as to whether it was willing to allow the wheel on the site in principle, subject to planning permission being granted.

“Having considered the options, the cabinet agreed to this and authorised the procurement process and the selection of a preferred contractor, again subject to planning permission. The successful bidder then applied for planning permission and the planning committee granted the application.

“The decision of the cabinet and the decision of the planning committee are entirely separate from one another and based on entirely different legal principles.

“The cabinet’s decision was based on the fact that it is the landowner.

“The decision of the planning committee was taken in its role as the Local Planning Authority.”

What do you think of the wheel? Send the Herald an email with your thoughts to news@stratford-herald.com

See Thursday’s Herald for the complete story.