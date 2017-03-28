Stratford slip down to fifth following heavy defeat

STRATFORD slipped down to fifth in the Midlands 1 West table following a 45-15 defeat to Burton at Pearcecroft on Saturday.

Although at the start of the match Stratford were fourth to Burton’s third, the gap between the sides was 20 points, so it was always going to be a tough match.

There was bright sunshine and a beautifully green pitch ready for open free-flowing rugby although there was also a stiff breeze that was blowing in Stratford’s favour for the first half.

Within two minutes of the kick-off, Burton opened the scoring. The visitors turned over a Stratford scrum in the centre of the park and quickly shifted the ball out to the left wing.

The Burton full-back evaded Stratford’s last defender for a try close to the posts and a 7-0 lead.

Play continued at a break-neck speed, with Burton having most of the possession.

Stratford defended well, but kicking turnover ball down the pitch just meant Burton attacked again from deep each time.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Burton broke down the right wing drawing the defence over.

A clever chip into the middle of the empty 22 was collected by Burton for a well-executed try under the posts.

And five minutes later a series of good interchanges created an overlap for Burton on the left and the third try gave them a commanding 21-0 lead after a quarter of the match.

Stratford’s restart went straight into touch but managed to win a free-kick at the subsequent scrum.

A quick break pushed Burton back and forced a penalty which fly-half Nathan Geekie slotted to get Stratford on the scoreboard.

Shortly afterwards, Dan Kirby was sent to the sin-bin and at the subsequent scrum, close to the try line, Burton splintered the Stratford pack and in the ensuing melee darted over the line for the bonus-point try, which went unconverted.

Still with the extra-man advantage, Burton scored again close to half-time, this time following a free-kick at a line-out. The half finished 3-33.

Stratford started the second half brightly, recovering the ball from the kick-off. Centre Jack Young made a break for the line but slipped over.

Luckily, the Burton defence then went off their feet to concede a penalty. Taken quickly, Young had a second attempt and this time broke through for Stratford’s first try.

It was 20 minutes before the next score. A Stratford attack broke down and Burton punted the ball down the pitch.

The bounce favoured Burton and gave them another try, 8-38.

Within ten minutes, Burton scored another against the run of play. A promising Stratford move was turned over and once again Burton pushed Stratford back down the pitch.

This time Burton knocked-on but, with turnover ball from the scrum, the visitors scored again under the posts.

With full-time fast approaching, Stratford did manage a consolation try.

Following a penalty, Stratford put the ball into the corner for a line-out.

The pack then mauled over the line with Geoff Dyson coming up with the ball. Jonny Duncan converted for a final score of 45-15 to the visitors.

The loss sees Stratford slip down to fifth place in the table, but all the signs are that at least a creditable top-six place is still on the cards.

This weekend, Stratford have the long trek up to Crewe and Nantwich, who are fighting relegation.

More pictures in this week’s Herald.