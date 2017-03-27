Bearley powerlifter is on top of the world

AMANDA Hannis is celebrating after breaking a world record in the British Drug-Free Powerlifting Championships.

Hannis, from Bearley, placed first in her age and weight category with a 77.5kg back squat, a 55kg bench press and a 107.5 deadlift.

Her achievement was made even better by the fact that the 55kg bench press is a new world record for her age and weight.

“I’m really pleased with my achievement,” she said.

“I could not have done it without the help and support of Healthworks and my coach Sam.”

Hannis trains at Healthworks Fitness Studio and is coached by Sam Ashfield.

For more information on gym membership or personal training, telephone the club on 01789 266633 or contact them via Facebook.