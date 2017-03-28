Salford Priors Neighbourhood Plan set for referendum

Stratford District’s third neighbourhood plan referendum has been scheduled for May, with residents in Salford Priors set to go to the polls.

Residents will be asked whether the district council should adopt the Salford Priors Neighbourhood Plan, which will be used to help make planning decisions in the area.

The referendum will take place on 4th May, with people invited to cast their votes between 7am and 10pm at Salford Priors Memorial Hall on School Road.

If residents vote to approve the plan, it will go back to Stratford District Council for formal adoption.

To register to vote or to check that you are on the electoral register contact the District Council’s Electoral Services on 01789 260208 by Thursday 13 April 2017.