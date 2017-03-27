Further police appeal following robbery in Beaudesert, Henley

WARWICKSHIRE Police is continuing to investigate a robbery which happened in Beaudesert, Henley in Arden and has new information about the description of the offender.

The incident happened at about 5pm on Tuesday, 14th March when a woman in her 60s was approached by an unknown boy while walking her dog.

The boy was reported to be holding a knife and demanded money and jewellery from the victim, who handed items over.

When the offender left the scene he walked off along the pathway on the edge of The Mount towards Kite’s Green, but was later seen heading towards Beaudesert Lane and then back towards Kite’s Lane, crossing Castle Road into Jubilee Gardens.

Police Staff Investigator Andy Smith said: “I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information about this incident and given us a more accurate description of the offender’s clothing.

“If anyone recognises this new description, or has any more information for us, I would like to hear from them.

“I would particularly like to hear from a jogger who was in the area of Jubilee Gardens as the offender went through.”

The offender is described as a white boy, 5ft 2ins tall and about 12-years-old.

He is now believed to have been wearing a light coloured, long-sleeves check shirt which was fully unbuttoned. Underneath was a dark coloured, round-neck T-shirt with a motif in the centre of the chest and he was also wearing light-coloured jeans.

He was carrying a rucksack with a motif.

He was later seen wearing a grey fleece jacket over the shirt and a full-faced, light blue fleece ski hat that showed part of his face and eyes.

If anyone has information they are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 307 of 14th March.