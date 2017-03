A NUMBER of residents in Halford were up in arms this morning (Monday) when a mature Acer sycamore tree was felled, following a six-year campaign to save it.

Work to fell the tree, which was described by one resident as a ‘central and attractive feature’ started at 9.30am.

Contact us with your views, by emailing news@stratford-herald.com

For the full story see this Thursday’s Stratford Herald.