A RAISED armed police profile on the streets of Stratford-upon-Avon is a response to the Westminster attack last Wednesday but not as a result of any specific terrorist threat.

Warwickshire Police said: “Additional reassurance and community engagement patrols have taken place since the events in Westminster last week and we continue to regularly review all of our security measures to ensure we are doing all we can to keep local residents safe.

We would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat to Warwickshire and that these actions are a precaution.”