Weekend football round-up

SHIPSTON Excelsior’s hopes of a top-five finish in Midland League Division Three took another knock as they went down 1-0 at home to Northfield Town on Saturday.

Steve Hedderman’s side have now gone seven games without a win, with their last coming against Enville Athletic on 14th January.

A depleted Alcester Town gave a good account of themselves despite a 2-0 defeat at champions-elect NKF Burbage at Kirkby Road.

Burbage took an early lead and then found a second at the start of the second half as they made it 20 wins from 22 league games this season.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick went down 5-3 in a thrilling contest at home Lichfield City.

Wade Malley, Mark Turton and Martin Slevin were all on target for the Racers, who slip down to seventh in the table, while Lichfield leapfrog them into fifth.

Daniel Ludlow’s goal earned Studley a 1-1 draw with high-flying Hinckley AFC, while Littleton edged out Pelsall Villa 2-1 thanks to goals from Sean Brain and Lewis Marston.