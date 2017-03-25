Jockey Jacob seals winning double at Stratford

JOCKEY Daryl Jacob was the man in form at Stratford’s second meeting of the new season on Saturday, riding a double to the delight of another good-sized crowd soaking up the spring sunshine, writes David Hucker.

Apache Song, runner-up at Doncaster on her hurdling debut for trainer James Eustace, was made odds-on favourite to land her first win in the opening Bet With Tattersalls Bookmakers Juvenile Maiden Hurdle.

Although beaten fair and square by Soldier In Action at the Yorkshire track, the winner was thought good enough to run at the Cheltenham Festival and punters backed her with confidence.

The main danger looked to be Talent To Amuse, a winner on the Flat at Lingfield Park for Roger Varian and rated 12lbs above her rival.

The question was whether that superiority would transfer to jump racing, but her backers never had an anxious moment, as she hurdled fluently throughout under Jacob, taking advantage of a blunder by the favourite at the penultimate flight, to come home five lengths clear of Ronnie Baird.

Apache Song, who had raced with the choke out from the off, was a tired horse when making another mistake at the last and will need to conserve her energy more if she is to break her duck.

With Scooby a non-runner, Jacob switched to top-weight Like The Sound in the Get Value On Course At Stratford Handicap Hurdle and he gave a master class in how to dominate a race from the front, keeping enough in hand to see off the challenges of Rene’s Girl, who put up a brave fight, and Tyne For Gold, who was always prominent, but faded from the home turn.

Lucy Mc topped the ratings in the Support Your On Course Bookmaker Conditional Jockeys’ Selling Handicap Hurdle and she opened up favourite in the betting market to bounce back to from on better ground than she had raced on in her previous two starts.

But, it was Gambol, trained by Ian Williams, who attracted the money, heading the market at 3-1 at the off and make it into the winner’s enclosure at the 15th attempt over jumps, passing Mount Shamsan at the final obstacle and going clear with Stan Sheppard for a two-length success.

He made it an across-card double for the Alvechurch trainer after the earlier success of Bodega at Newbury and, with no bid at the post-race auction, Gambol was led away unsold.

The veteran Renard, who had run well in two races at Sandown Park restricted to riders with military connections, took the field along at a good pace in the £11,500 Booth Family Handicap Chase over two and three-quarter miles.

Jumping well for Lucy Turner, he looked to have the rest of the field in trouble down the back straight and, with Tolkeins Tango unseating Ciaran Gethings at the penultimate fence, that just left one challenger in the shape of Alberobello.

But, running for the first time in a year, Alberobello proved too strong in the home straight, staying on well for Matt Griffiths to give Minehead trainer Nicky Martin his third win of the season.

Despite hat-trick seeking Midnight Mustang being declared a non-runner, there were still plenty in with chances in the Sonja Goucher Special Birthday Celebration Novices’ Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

With all the fences in the home straight omitted because of the low-lying sun, it proved a long run from the last obstacle down the back to the winning post, but that didn’t worry Gustav, who made all the running to score his first win at the 12th attempt in the hands of Trevor Whelan.

Trainer Warren Greatrex had chosen the concluding Bet With Course Bookmakers Maiden Hurdle over two and a quarter miles from four entries during the week for Cirano De Sivola and punters took the hint, sending him off the 5-6 favourite.

This Larkhill point-to-point winner had broken his duck under Rules in good style at Warwick in January and, although neither the runner-up nor the third have franked the form since, he still looked the one to be on, although there was plenty of support for the experienced Cornish Warrior, who was backed into 2-1.

The big two dominated from the off, but it was Cornish Warrior, whose jumping was much the slicker, who asserted on the run for the line, with Cirano De Sivola fading and being passed by Alpha Indi close home.

There is more racing at the course next Saturday when wine merchants Bordeaux Undiscovered sponsor the seven-race card, which gets underway at 2.10pm.