Brilliant Town put dent in Banbury’s play-off hopes

STRATFORD Town turned in one of their best performances of the season as they secured a 2-0 victory over local rivals Banbury United on Saturday, writes Bryan Hale.

Goals from Will Grocott and Mike Taylor secured Town all three points as they dented Banbury’s play-off hopes after the Puritans had arrived at the DCS Stadium on the back of five successive wins.

Town took the lead in only the sixth minute when Mike Taylor used his strength to bustle past a couple of defenders down the right to reach the byline and pull the ball back to Will Grocott, who swept it past the Puritans’ keeper Jack Harding from eight yards out.

Banbury looked to hit back with Stratford keeper Niall Cooper beating away a fierce effort from Tom Winters five minutes later, and as the Puritans continued to have the better of the possession, Cooper again kept Town’s lead intact on 25 minutes as he superbly pushed behind a close-range volley from Luke Carnell.

But against the run of play it was Stratford who went 2-0 up four minutes before the break, when Wayne Thomas, making his debut on loan from Kidderminster Harriers, had a rasping drive parried by Harding and as the ball looped behind him, Taylor reacted the quickest to head in from barely a yard out.

And right on half-time, only a reflex save from Harding kept out another header from the busy Taylor.

Many Duku went close for Banbury on the hour mark, but they couldn’t break through the resolute Stratford defence, and the Puritans’ last chance of rescuing a point disappeared in the 82nd minute when Ricky Johnson’s penalty was beaten away by man-of-the-match Cooper.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, James Fry (c), James Hancocks (Guy Clark 83), Dan Summerfield, Liam Francis, Wayne Thomas, Ben Stephens (Justin Marsden 43), George Forsyth, Mike Taylor, Will Grocott, Edwin Ahenkorah (Simeon Tulloch 63).