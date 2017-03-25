Where time stays the same…

BRITISH summer time may be arriving tomorrow, Sunday, but the clocks at Snowshill Manor, near Broadway, will once again remain unchanged.

Inside the manor there are 178 items within the horology collection, including around 60 clocks and clock movements, and over 50 pocket watches.

Charles Wade, who owned the property before handing it to the National Trust, kept all his clocks running at different times, so that visitors could appreciate the ticks and chimes whenever they sounded – and this is a tradition that National Trust staff continue.

For the rest of us the clocks go forward at 1am on Sunday, 26th March.

“Not all of the clocks are on display as some are kept in store,” says Fran Roberts, conservation assistant.

“But on Sunday the conservation team will be getting the pocket watches out of their boxes to clean and show them to visitors.

“We will also be cleaning some of the Black Forest Clocks and even a Turret Clock. Our clock conservator, Dr Mike Flannery, will also be here on the day talking about how the clocks are cared for.”

Younger visitors will have the opportunity to get involved further by taking part in the What Time is it Mr Wade? trail where they will be asked to seek out certain clocks in certain rooms through the manor.