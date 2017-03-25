Coley-Smith shines on Swiss ski slopes

FOLLOWING in the tracks of Pippa and James Middleton, Wootton Wawen’s Alan Coley-Smith competed in the 49th Engadin Ski Marathon.

This annual cross-country ski race is held on the second Sunday of March in the stunning surroundings of Switzerland’s upper Engadine valley.

The race starts at the Maloja Palace Hotel at an altitude of 1,820 metres (5,970 ft).

The track than leads over both Lake Sils and Lake Silvaplana — which are frozen at this time of year — and after passing through St Moritz there is a tough forested climb in the Stazerwald.

The descent to Pontresina is regarded by many as the most spectacular part of the race for spectators, due to the high number of falls and crashes by skiers.

The race then follows the runway of Samedan Airport before reaching the Finish in S-chanf at an elevation of 1,670m (5,480 ft).

Taking a break from triathlon, Coley-Smith has been training with Rollerski UK at Eton Dorney since August last year and completed the marathon, his first, in 3.50.25. 152 British competitors took part out of a total field of 12,225.

The race was won by Dario Cologna, from Davos, in a time of 1.27.46.