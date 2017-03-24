Apache Song out to break duck at Stratford

AFTER attracting a good-sized crowd for the opening meeting of the 2017 season last week, Stratford manager Ilona Barnett will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday, when course bookmakers have helped swell the total prize fund to £50,000, writes David Hucker.

“We are grateful to all of them for the support they have given us over the years and the lively betting ring they produce at every meeting,” said Barnett ahead of Saturday’s six-race card.

First up is the £6,000 Bet With Tattersalls Bookmakers Juvenile Maiden Hurdle over two miles due off at 2.20pm, for which eight runners have been declared, including Talent To Amuse, a winner on the Flat at Lingfield Park for Roger Varian, but now in the care of Emma Lavelle.

She finished the season with an official rating of 82, which puts her ahead of Apache Song, who was rated only 69. Whilst Talent To Amuse is making her hurdling bow, Apache Song, will have the benefit of a race, having finished runner-up at Doncaster on her debut for trainer James Eustace.

Although still a maiden on the Flat after nine runs, Apache Song made the frame on a number of occasions and could break her duck here.

Although beaten fair and square by Soldier In Action at the Yorkshire track, the winner was thought good enough to contest the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Lucy Mc tops the ratings in the following Support Your On Course Bookmaker Conditional Jockeys’ Selling Handicap Hurdle.

A winner at Sedgefield for Irish trainer Gordon Elliott back in September, she hasn’t shown the same sparkle in two runs for Barry Leavy, although those were on heavy ground. She could improve on a sounder surface, so a dry night at the course will be in her favour.

Just five have been declared for the £11,500 Booth Family Handicap Chase over two and three-quarter miles and Ceann Sibheal can step on his debut run over fences at Ffos Las. A dual winner over hurdles last March, he faded from the fourth-last to finish tailed off, but could improve for the experience.

The veteran Renard has run well in two races at Sandown Park restricted to riders with military connections and turns out here instead of at Chepstow on Thursday. He could be another winner for trainer Venetia Williams

Top weight Like The Sound and the consistent Thyne For Gold look like dominating the betting in the Get Value On Course At Stratford Handicap Hurdle.

Provided there is no more rain, Tyne For Gold could land his fourth win of the season and the 71st for Cheshire trainer Donald McCain.

There is an open-looking field for the Sonja Goucher Special Birthday Celebration Novices’ Chase over two miles and five furlongs in which several can be given a chance. Bottom weight Midnight Mustang is seeking hat-trick and, at the other end of the handicap, Instingtive, who has been set 11-12 to carry, can’t be ruled out with William Clarke reducing his burden by 10lbs.

Trainer Warren Greatrex has chosen the concluding Bet With Course Bookmakers Maiden Hurdle over two and a quarter miles from four entries this week for Cirano De Sivola, so punters should take the hint.

This Larkhill point-to-point winner broke his duck under Rules in good style at Warwick in January and, although neither the runner-up nor the third have franked the form since, he could still be the one to be on.

He had Allez Jacques a long way behind at Warwick and Emma Lavelle’s horse will need to settle more to see out the trip, even on such an easy track as Stratford.