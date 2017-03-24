Security plan to protect Shakespeare’s Birthplace dropped

'There is no specific threat to Stratford​ and therefore little merit ​in changing the usual operation of the existing bollards' - Warwickshire County Council.

TALKS have been held between police and Warwickshire County Council over closing Henley Street in Stratford-upon-Avon to traffic following Wednesday’s terror attack in London.

The idea was considered in the hours after a man mowed down several people on Westminster Bridge, killing three and seriously injuring many more. He also fatally stabbed a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

Warwickshire Police issued a statement on Thursday night saying bollards would be used to protect pedestrian areas of Stratford. It later retracted that statement and insisted there was no specific threat across the town or indeed the rest of the district.

Henley Street is home to Shakespeare’s Birthplace – one of the world’s most historically important and iconic buildings.

The bollards effectively pedestrianise the street between the hours and 11am and 6pm.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson told the Herald: “After the events in Westminster, the county council and Warwickshire Police ​and other partners ​have been considering how the county’s residents and visitors could best be safeguarded.

“A broad range of measures were discussed including raising the bollards at Henley Street to prevent vehicle access ​for a greater period than is usual ​and initially this was one of the measures that was considered.

“The ​county ​council has been in constant contact with the police and now has a clearer picture of the risk across the country and how Warwickshire’s situation measures up against that.

“While we will encourage everyone in the county to be vigilant, it is felt that ​at this time there is no specific threat to Stratford​ and therefore there is little merit ​in changing the usual operation of the existing bollards.”

The Met Police said on Wednesday night that people could expect to see a high profile police presence at iconic locations around the country.

Armed police were seen outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on Thursday night as it hosted press night for Antony and Cleopatra.