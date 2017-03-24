VIDEO: Yokes galore for Red Nose Day

WITH Red Nose Day, the annual jambori of comedy, taking over the airwaves on BBC1 tonight people all over the Stratford district have been doing their wacky bit to support the charity’s good causes.

It was no yoke at Tiddington Pre-School where manager Julie Clutton went above and beyond the call of duty by letting youngsters crack eggs over her as she sat in a tub of cracked shells. Other fund raising activities at the pre-school included a bike race, cake sale, jelly eating competition with some of mummy’s present being mummified in toilet paper.

For a photo from the event and a round-up Red Nose Day events around the district see next week’s Stratford Herald.