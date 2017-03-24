Key meeting held over Horton Hospital changes

CRITICAL health care issues came under the spotlight in Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday at a meeting between Stratford-on-Avon district councillors and the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group over proposed changes to services at the Horton Hospital in Banbury.

At the forefront of the discussion was the perceived lack of public consultation over proposed changes to maternity, critical care and acute stroke services at the Horton which may be transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

It’s estimated that if the proposals go ahead, up to 27,000 residents in south Warwickshire and north Oxfordshire could be affected including those in Shipston, Radway, Fenny Compton, Shotteswell and Tysoe for whom Horton is the closest hospital for critical care.

Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group agreed at the conclusion of the meeting to redress the public consultation concerns and work more closely with the district council to ensure residents have their say on the proposed changes.

The first phase of the consultation closes on 9th April.

How would changes to Horton Hospital affect you? Let the Herald know, news@stratford-herald.com