Is Bishopton bridge still fit for purpose?

BISHOPTON bridge — a key route across the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal — is in a ‘poor’ condition, a structural survey has concluded.

That report was carried out in February last year, but its contents have only just been made public.

And it has fuelled questions over how the bridge, which is narrow and widely accepted to be dangerous, will cope with 500 homes being built on land just up the road.

The Canal and River Trust has told the Herald this week it can cope despite discussions previously taking place over a new bridge during early negotiations between Warwickshire County Council, and Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes, the two companies behind the Bishopton housing development.

Repair work has taken place on the bridge hole and the waterway wall and there is a plan to install traffic lights to control the expected increase in traffic. A date for those has yet to be confirmed.

Ward district councillor Robert Vaudry (Cons, Bishopton), said: “Locally we have had concerns about the apparent lack of investment in the canal bridge. I am pleased that the Canal and River Trust are now carrying out essential repairs to the bridge.

“I will be seeking assurances that these repairs are adequate to cope with the increase in traffic expected once the 500 houses are built on the Bishopton Lane development.”

County councillor Jenny Fradgley (Lib Dem, Stratford South), added: “Residents will be concerned to learn that the bridge is in poor condition.

“Despite the weight limit and the proposed traffic lights I’m not convinced it will be fit for purpose when all the new houses are built at the Bishopton site.”

Concerns about the bridge were first raised before outline planning permission was granted for 500 homes, a school and new access roads on Bishopton Lane back in August 2016. Documents that accompany the planning application show the county council initially suggested it wanted to design and build a new bridge, before it was decided that traffic lights would be sufficient mitigation to control the flow of traffic.

The Canal and River Trust said: “Since the Principal Inspection (PI) we have carried out further investigations, including a tactile inspection of the bridge abutments, which have given a better overview of the status of the bridge.

“The PI report concludes that the bridge is in ’poor’ condition which, under the Trusts’ Asset Inspection Procedures, means that works should be prioritised in the medium term.”

The spokesman explained that investigations will continue but that the bridge deck is suitable for loads up to 7.5 tonnes, as signposted, adding: “It is a criminal offence to abuse a weight restriction sign and it would help us greatly if offenders could be identified. “The bridge is adequate for increased traffic volumes assuming the current weight restriction protecting the structure is not abused.”

The spokesman added: “The trust is bound by Acts and Regulations to provide a structurally safe bridge.

“Regular inspection and monitoring of this bridge is undertaken on a cyclical basis and, should conditions change, the trust will take the appropriate action.”

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes said: “During the outline planning application process the impact of our proposed development was fully explored and mitigated appropriately, and it was determined that there was no requirement for a replacement bridge to be provided by the developers.

“The ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the highway and bridge is the responsibility of Warwickshire County Council and Canal and River Trust.”