Homes put people on the ladder

A RIBBON-cutting ceremony has marked the completion of six new Stonewater homes for affordable rent and shared home ownership in Welford-on-Avon.

The properties, off Barton Road, have been developed by Stonewater, a social housing provider in the region, and form part of CALA Homes’ new 18-home development, The Arbour.

The £900,000 scheme provides four three-bedroom family homes for low-cost rent and two houses for affordable shared ownership.

The average price of a home in the Welford area is £330,000 – almost 11 times the average local salary.

Jonathan Layzell, Stonewater’s executive director for development, said: “When just eight of rural housing is classed as affordable, compared with 20 per cent in urban areas, there is a desperate need for low-cost homes like these in Welford and in other villages across the West Midlands which have been particularly hit by declining numbers of affordable properties.”

The houses will be allocated to people on Stratfird District Council’s housing register.

A spokesman said: “We welcomes the completion of these new affordable homes. The Council is very much aware of the local and national challenges which surround the provision of affordable homes and regard it as one of its key responsibilities to explore every opportunity available to the council which has the potential to help overcome these challenges.”