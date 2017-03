STRATFORD-ON-AVON’S High Steward has been presented with his official badge of office by Stratford Town Council.

The 9th Marquess of Hertford, who took on the ceremonial role last year, received the badge, which will easily identify him at civic functions, at the Town Hall last Tuesday, 21st March.

The badge was designed and made exclusively for the High Steward.

Lord Hertford, who owns Ragley Hall, aid: “I would like to thank you very much indeed, I will wear it with great pride.”