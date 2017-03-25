Shipston High set for £2.25million expansion project

DETAILS of a major £2.25million project to expand Shipston-on-Stour High School have been revealed. It will see nine new classrooms, staff offices, toilets and a new foyer built.

The school said that a large number of new housing developments being built within its catchment area, makes the continued expansion necessary to cater for the expected extra demand for places.

When completed, its capacity will be increased from its current intake of 500 to 650 pupils, creating an additional 30 students each year for five years.

Money for the building has come in the form of a grant from Warwickshire County Council.

Materials used will mirror those used elsewhere on the school site and the design has taken inspiration from the school’s most recent extension block that was completed in 2015.

If the planning application is approved the new building could be finished in June 2018, ready to accept pupils at the start of term in September of that year.

Head teacher, Gavin Saunders, said: “The new block is going to have its own identity, but will take design cues from our most recent building on the site.

“We’re still at the stage of deciding what subjects will be taught in the new building but they will be general use not laboratories.

“When completed it will help us better accommodate subjects all around, giving us that extra space to create a more comfortable environment for pupils and teachers.

“We are hugely grateful to have been given the opportunity to have this new building, it is a huge vote of confidence in the school from Warwickshire County Council and we are looking forward to providing those quality school places that are needed in the area.

“The council have recognised that there is a population bubble coming down the tracks and more children will be in need of school places.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Stratford District Council next month.

