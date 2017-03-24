Young judges pass competition taste test

TWO pupils from Alveston Primary School were among the judges at this year’s School Chef of the Year competition.

Sam Seaborn and Gracie Foley, both in year six, helped judged the quality of the meals cooked by the ten finalists from around the country.

Each was required to produce a healthy balanced two-course meal comprising of a main course and dessert that would appeal to 11-year-olds in school — but spending just £1.30. Stratford-upon-Avon College’s Academy Restaurant hosted the competition which was won by Tracy Healy, who works at Ravensthorpe Junior School, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

The West Midlands representatives — Jose Davies Kochakkadan from Marston Green Infants’ Academy in Birmingham — was highly commended.

Chair of the judging panel Justin Clarke from Nestlé Professional, Christopher Basten, a former chairman of the Craft Guild of Chefs, Jacqui Webb, of Lead Association for Catering in Education (LACA), nutritionist Beth Hooper from Nestlé Professional, the LACA School, and last year’s winner Katherine Breckon from North Yorkshire.

A spokeswoman for the competition’s organisers said: “Sam and Gracie were full of enthusiasm and played their role expertly.”