Make your mother’s day!

CHILDREN are being invited to say it with flowers this Mother’s Day at a free event at the Guild Chapel in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Families are invited to drop in anytime between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, 25th March, to make a posy for mum, using flowers present and popular in Shakespeare’s day.

Avon Floral Art is helping to run the event, and will be on hand to help youngsters make their posies using daffodils and rosemary, amongst other garden herbs and spring blooms. Entry to the chapel and all events are free — with donations to support the historic building welcomed.

The posy-making workshops mark the end of this year’s Shakespeare Week, with the Guild Chapel welcoming schoolchildren throughout the week for a series of art workshops and storytelling events.