Zahawi banks eyewatering oil company bonus payout

As Committee on Standards in Public Life announces short review of MPs’ outside interests.

STRATFORD-ON-AVON MP Nadhim Zahawi has been paid a £253,200 bonus by a Middle East oil company.

Mr Zahawi was paid the bonus by Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP), which employs him as a part-time chief strategy officer.

It was detailed in the updated Register of Members’ Financial Interests on which all MPs must publicly declare earnings and other payments and benefits they receive in addition to their £75,000 a year parliamentary salary.

The payment was made on top of the £20,125 monthly salary Mr Zahawi already receives from the company, for whom he works for between eight and 21 hours per week.

The latest bonus dwarfs two that the MP received from GKP last year, each of £26,082.19 in May and June.

In a short statement Mr Zahawi told the Herald: “All of my earnings are fully declared in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests, and rightly so.”

Earlier this week the independent Committee on Standards in Public Life announced a short review on the subject of MPs’ outside interests.

Last year Mr Zahawi defended himself following revelations that he had made £370,000 from GKP when the company was £470million in debt.

Press reports at the time stated that he had made a fortune from his work with the company, while small shareholders had seen their investment ‘all but wiped out’.

Mr Zahawi explained that the company’s debts had racked up, resulting in a drop in its share price, under a previous management team and a new team had been brought in to restructure and save hundreds of jobs in Kurdistan and the UK.

He said that he had been approached by the company because of his gas expertise and background in chemical engineering, and his country expertise.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum describes itself as a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

It is the operator of the Shaikan field with current production capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. The company is due to publish its full-year accounts next month.

