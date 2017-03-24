Barbour a cut above rivals in Tewkesbury Aquathlon

OSCAR Barbour claimed victory in the third round of the Tewkesbury Aquathlon.

The Stratford Triathlon Club member clocked a swift 23.58 for the 400m swim and 5k run.

His stunning swim of just 5.44 was topped off by his current impressive running form to deliver a 5k run in just 18.14.

Considering he had run the previous day in the Inter Counties Cross Country, it was a remarkable run from Barbour.

“My legs were a bit heavy but not too bad,” he said. “I’m starting to get back up to full fitness.”

Also competing for the club was Phil Groom in the veterans’ competition. Groom took 24th place overall on the day in a time of 32.10.

This earned him an impressive fifth place in the vets’ age group competition. The final round of the series takes place on 9th April.