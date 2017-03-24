Stratford Town youngsters reach League Cup final

STRATFORD Town Tornados under-13s are celebrating after reaching the final of the Ambassador Evesham League Cup.

Despite missing several key players, Stratford produced their best performance of the season as they thrashed Badsey Rangers 5-0 in their semi-final.

Stratford got off to very shaky start with Badsey dominating the first ten minutes of the match. However, some exceptional defending from Taylor Baird, Sam Salter, Nathan Brook also captain Tom Price kept the scores level.

Sam Hill finally broke the deadlock with Stratford’s first attempt at goal with a well taken looping header over the advancing Badsey keeper.

Luke Sibley was unfortunate not to double the lead for Tornados within a few minutes of the restart, hitting the bar with a well taken strike from long range.

As the first half progressed, Tornados class started to show and further goals from striker, Lewis Robinson and midfield dynamo, Olly Parriss gave them a deserved 3-0 lead at half time. Stratford Town brought on substitute, Rohan Punia in central midfield for the start of the second half.

As a result, they continued to dominated the match with further goals from Hill also Parriss to complete a well deserved victory.

A few of the Tornados squad, who previously played for the now disbanded Bidford Bombers, will be playing in an historic fourth consecutive AEFL Cup final, having previously won the trophy in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The 2017 finals are to take place at Pershore Town’s Solar Stadium on 6th May, with Oakenshaw Lions the opposition.

Oakenshaw beat league leaders Alcester Town Juniors 2-1 in the other under-13 semi-final.

Stratford Town Tornados Under-13s: Tom Price, Max Gregory, Jimmy Middleton, Sam Salter, Lewis Robinson, Luke Sibley, Tommy Williams, George Clarke, Nathan Brook, Lucas Brannan, Olly Parriss, Taylor Baird, Sam Hill, Rohan Punia.