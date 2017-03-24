Delight for Warwick School as they book double date at Twickenham

WARWICK School’s under-15 rugby team have followed in the under-18s’ footsteps by qualifying for the NatWest Schools Cup final at Twickenham.

A 33-22 semi-final victory over Ivybridge ensured the school will have two sides at rugby’s HQ next Wednesday, 29th March.

Warwick will be the only school to have both teams through to the cup final, having already achieved the feat in 2014.

The match started with ferocious intensity, as Ivybridge ran powerful runners into the Warwick defence.

A crucial turnover was secured under Warwick’s posts by a great double tackle from Tom Boorman and Harry Spencer, resulting in a brilliant turnover from Tom Boorman and a penalty to Warwick.

This got Warwick into their stride, who then had possession for a great deal of the remainder of the first half.

Warwick scored to move 5-0 in the lead with an excellent build-up from Fin Smith and Jack Forsythe powering through the Ivybridge defence, allowing Harry Spencer to release prop Matt Rigby to power over from 15 metres out.

Warwick continued to assert dominance in attack, however they lacked precision in the final 22 of the pitch to move into half-time only 5-0 up.

In the second half, Warwick scored the crucial first try by a fantastic individual effort from the outstanding fly-half Fin Smith.

Ivybridge hit back with a try, but Warwick then moved into fifth gear with a well worked backs move resulting in Harry Spencer running under the posts, and Jack Forsythe scoring two brilliant individual tries to put Warwick out of reach at 33-12.

Ivybridge fought back to 33-22 following some poor defence from Warwick, but the game was already won.

The under-18s had already booked their place after seeing off Felsted School 30-17 at Allianz Park earlier this month.

“It’s every rugby-playing schoolboy’s dream to play on the hallowed turf,” said Warwick skipper Will Fawcett.

“The sense of joy shared with the supporters in blue and white after the game was electric.”

The under-15 cup final, against Wellington College, starts at 12.30pm, while the under-18s, who take on Bishop Wordsworth, is due to kick off at 3.40pm.