Stratford AC’s ladies shine at Teddy Hall Relays

EMILY Adams brought home Stratford AC’s ladies A team to an excellent 14th place in the Teddy Hall Relays in Oxford.

The annual event, hosted by St Edmund Hall, provides a great opportunity to visit the historic Iffley Road track where Roger Bannister ran the first four-minute mile.

Despite taking place midweek and during the day, it has always proved popular with Stratford athletes for its relaxed atmosphere and the opportunity to cheer on fellow team members.

The ladies’ A team was led off by Sarah Bland, in between organising the event timing, to record an impressive 25.42.

Sarah Odell, stepping down considerably from her usual racing distance, was next at 28.25, handing over to Adams, who brought the team in 14th with a fine 26.30.

The ladies’ B team took a more sedate route, with Kate Sergent (32.03), Wendy Bowyer (31.16) and ever-reliable Cindy Brittan (45.19) keeping their cool to finish in 24th place.

Malcolm Bowyer led out for the men, finishing well up the field in a sparkling 22.58 minutes. Phil Brennan was next, and while losing places hand over fist, he was close to his best time for the event at 26.45.

Evergreens Phil Marshall (27.45) and Paul Hawkins (28.37) brought the team home in 55th position, by some quirk of fate ahead of the RAF first team, which is a result to remember.