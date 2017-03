Police launched a dawn raid on a Stratford-upon-Avon property this morning as part on an operation targeting those suspected of being involved in the trade in Class A drugs. 12 officers from across the region took part in the operation, which focused on a property on Woodlands Road.

The raid was the latest in a series of drugs warrants executed across South Warwickshire this week.

