Town sign former Southampton defender Thomas on loan from Kidderminster

STRATFORD Town have signed veteran defender Wayne Thomas on a one-month loan from Kidderminster Harriers.

The former Stoke City and Southampton man has racked up more than 550 career appearances at all levels of the game and also he knows the non-league scene well, after spells at the likes of Tamworth and Worcester City.

The 37-year-old also played for two years in the Greek Superleague between 2011 and 2012, initially for FC Atromitos before a short stint with Veria.

Town boss Carl Adams is hoping the arrival of Thomas, who commanded a £1.2 million fee when he moved from Burnley to Southampton in 2007, will add some much-needed experience to a young Stratford side.

He said: ”Wayne is vastly experienced, demonstrates great leadership and will be an excellent role model for our young lads to learn from as we as a team continue to develop and grow.”

Thomas joins fellow Harriers George Forsyth and James Hancocks at the DCS Stadium and he is likely to go straight into the team for Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash with Banbury United.