Power tools and lorry stolen in Henley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a large number of power tools and lorry were stolen from a storage container in Henley this week.

A number of Makita and Stihi-branded power tools including chainsaws and disc cutters were taken from the container, located in a compound off Deans Green, between Monday (20th March) and the early hours of the next day.

A Ford Transit crew cab tipper lorry registration number JC05 RAW (pictured) was also stolen.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen for anyone who saw the incident, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or who was in the area at the time to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anyone who is offered items matching the above descriptions for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 40 of March 21.