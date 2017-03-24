Refurbishment of Stratford’s iconic Falcon Hotel to begin

A multi-million project to refurbish Stratford’s iconic Falcon Hotel is due to start next month.

When work is finished, the hotel will be re-branded as the Indigo Hotel Stratford-upon-Avon, though the owners have given reassurances that the Falcon name will live on.

Whilst the hotel’s official name will change, the striking Falcon sign which hangs above the doorway will remain and the hotel restaurant will be named The Falcon.

The refurbishment will see a new restaurant, bar and lounge created along with a new state of the art kitchen, gym, meeting room and air conditioning installed in rooms.

The St James’s Hotel Group say the hotel’s heritage and local charm will resonate throughout the design.

Excited for the refurbishment, Jason Mayglothling, General Manager of The Falcon Hotel, said: “Over the years our hotel has suffered from a lack of investment so you can imagine the delight when we were told about the forthcoming renovations.

“By carefully phasing each stage of the project, this significant upgrade will be managed to have minimal impact on guest experience, whilst we roll out our new high-specification accommodation.”

“The new hotel will remain a big part of the community and history of Stratford which has become a magnet for Shakespeare lovers the world over.”

“I am certain that these improvements will better serve visitors to Stratford and establish the hotel as a central venue for the community.”

The hotel will remain open throughout the refurbishment, with restricted access to certain areas, and will be officially relaunched next year.