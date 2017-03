Fire crews rescued a man in Lower Quinton today after he became trapped up to his waist in mud whilst working on a building site.

The incident was reported to the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 10.15am and two fire engines from Stratford, one from Alcester and the specialist water rescue unit from Rugby, were sent to the scene on Campden Road.

Crews managed to release the man uninjured from the mud using small tools.