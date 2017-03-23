Council leaders insist they are committed to improving Birmingham Road traffic

The leaders of Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council have moved to reassure residents that the Birmingham Road improvement Scheme is still very much alive.

The message comes after the Herald revealed last week that the project had failed to win £2.7million of vital funding from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The message came by way of a letter is signed by Cllr Chris Saint, leader of Stratford District Council, Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe and Jonathan Browning of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

It reads: “We feel it would be reassuring for the people of Stratford to know that the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP, Warwickshire County Council and Stratford District Council are all committed to alleviating the congestion which occurs on the A3400 Birmingham Road.

“The article reported that the Birmingham Road Scheme had been unsuccessful in securing Growth Deal funding through the LEP but it is important that we do not see this as the end of the scheme as that is far from the case.

“There are other sources of funding which we will be continuing to explore.

“Unfortunately, the Growth Deal funding which has been allocated to Coventry and Warwickshire is limited and has necessarily been prioritised. While investment is taking place elsewhere across the county, no one should feel that Stratford has been overlooked.

“The LEP has previously part-funded the improvements to the M40 Junction 12, whilst Venture House was allocated £0.5million to be refitted and made suitable for residents and businesses.

“Funding from the Midlands Engine has also recently been secured to develop the rail test facilities at Long Marston which will support the growth of the advanced manufacturing and engineering sector.

“We would therefore like to reaffirm the partnership between the LEP and the two Local Authorities and make a clear commitment to the residents of Stratford that we will continue to look at ways that the Birmingham Road scheme can be brought forward as soon as possible.”

This week several organisations in Stratford delivered a damming assessment if Stratford’s draft Transport Strategy.

